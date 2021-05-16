COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Florida Reach Six-Month Low

The state of Florida reported its lowest number of hospitalizations from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in more than six months as the positivity rate for first-time cases was below 5% for the seventh consecutive day.

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,410 people are hospitalized, the lowest figure since 2,334 were reported on Nov. 1.

The positivity rate for first-time cases on Sunday rose slightly to 4.36% out of 66,674 tests received.

The state reported 2,482 cases on Sunday, including 529 in the greater Tampa Bay region, bringing the statewide total to 2,292,004. There were 22 deaths across the state — three each in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

This is the fewest number of statewide deaths since seven were reported on April 11.

More than 9.57 million people in Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With a population of 21 million, that amounts to more than 44%.

State Totals (as of Sunday, May 16)

Positive Tests – 2,292,004 | Deaths – 36,798

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 2,482 | Deaths – 22

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 529 | Deaths – 8

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 66,674 | Positivity Rate – 4.36%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: