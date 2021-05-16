© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Florida Reach Six-Month Low

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 16, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT
Florida coronavirus dashboard screenshot
Florida Department of Health
/

The positivity rate remained below 5% for a seventh consecutive day, while hospitalizations were at their lowest level since November.

The state of Florida reported its lowest number of hospitalizations from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in more than six months as the positivity rate for first-time cases was below 5% for the seventh consecutive day.

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,410 people are hospitalized, the lowest figure since 2,334 were reported on Nov. 1.

The positivity rate for first-time cases on Sunday rose slightly to 4.36% out of 66,674 tests received.

The state reported 2,482 cases on Sunday, including 529 in the greater Tampa Bay region, bringing the statewide total to 2,292,004. There were 22 deaths across the state — three each in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

This is the fewest number of statewide deaths since seven were reported on April 11.

More than 9.57 million people in Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With a population of 21 million, that amounts to more than 44%.

State Totals (as of Sunday, May 16)

  • Positive Tests – 2,292,004 | Deaths – 36,798

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 2,482 | Deaths – 22
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 529 | Deaths – 8

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 66,674 | Positivity Rate – 4.36%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 16: 2,482/22
  • May 15: 3,319/57
  • May 14: 3,590/71
  • May 13: 4,064/50
  • May 12: 3,184/51
  • May 11: 3,263/49
  • May 10: 2,296/53
  • May 9: 3,321/33
  • May 8: 3,977/66
  • May 7: 4,165/89
  • May 6: 4,504/73
  • May 5: 4,394/82
  • May 4: 3,682/93
  • May 3: 3,075/41

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
