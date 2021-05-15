Florida Continues Downward Trend Of Coronavirus Positivity Rates, Hospitalizations

For the sixth consecutive day, the positivity rate for first-time coronavirus cases in Florida fell below 5%.

The number of people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 also dropped to its lowest level in more than six months.

The Florida Department of Health's Saturday report showed 4.41% came back positive out of 89,356 tests. This is up from Friday's 4.15%, but continued the trend of positive tests below 5%.

The last time it was that high was May 8, when the state reported a positivity rate of 5.32%.

The state reported 3,319 cases on Saturday, including 708 in the greater Tampa Bay region, bringing the statewide total to 2,289,522. There were 57 deaths in the region, and five in Hillsborough.

There are 2,497 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest since 2,486 were hospitalized on Nov. 4.

More than 9.5 million people in Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With a population of 21 million, that amounts to just over 44%.

State Totals (as of Saturday, May 15)

Positive Tests – 2,289,522 | Deaths – 36,776

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,319 | Deaths – 57

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 708 | Deaths – 11

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 89,356 | Positivity Rate – 4.41%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· May 15: 3,319/57

· May 14: 3,590/71

· May 13: 4,064/50

· May 12: 3,184/51

· May 11: 3,263/49

· May 10: 2,296/53

· May 9: 3,321/33

· May 8: 3,977/66

· May 7: 4,165/89

· May 6: 4,504/73

· May 5: 4,394/82

· May 4: 3,682/93

· May 3: 3,075/41

· May 2: 3,841/31