Where Kids 12-15 Can Get A Pfizer Vaccine In Tampa Bay

Updated Friday at 9:30 a.m. to include information on a Sarasota clinic.

Counties, pharmacies and doctors' offices around Florida that offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now welcoming kids ages 12-15 for appointments.

This follows recommendations the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued on Wednesday that approve the use of the vaccine in adolescents. The Food and Drug Administration had already given the green light earlier this week.

A parent or guardian has to provide consent and accompany the minor for the vaccination.

Previously 16- and 17 year-olds were the only minors that could receive a Pfizer vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are still only available to adults over the age of 18.

Here's a list of places offering the Pfizer vaccine in the Greater Tampa Bay region:

Pharmacies

Note: This list includes pharmacies that offer Pfizer, but they may also offer other vaccines each week depending on availability, and access may vary by location. Call your closest store or check online to confirm.



CVS Pharmacy. Click here to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome.

Walgreens: Parent or guardian must schedule the appointment for minors under 13.

Winn Dixie: Click here to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome.

Hillsborough County

Raymond James Stadium, Lot 14 4201 N. Himes, Tampa, FL 33607 Daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vehicle not required No appointment required



Children's Board 1002 E Palm Ave, Tampa, FL 33605 Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed 4th Thursday of each month Vehicle not required No appointment required



Larry Sanders Sports Complex 5855 S. 78th Street, Tampa, FL 33619 Thursday & Friday (May 13 & 14), 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Vehicle required (drive-thru) No appointment required. For quick and easy check-in at the vaccine site, it is recommended to create an account with CDR Health Pro by visiting patientportalfl.com. More information: HCFLGov.net/vaccine



Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 6 1331 McKay Street, Tampa, FL 33602 Daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vehicle not required

USF Yuengling Center Operated in partnership with the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital Open to community who are family members of veterans or VA employees Tues - Sat from7:30 am – 3 pm 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa, FL 33617 Appointments available by registering at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/tampa-va-1st-dose-32699669541



Pinellas County

St. Petersburg Health Department 205 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33701 Appointments start Monday, May 17 Vaccines offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays



Clearwater Health Department 310 N. Myrtle Ave. Clearwater, FL 33755 Appointments start Monday, May 17 Vaccines offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays



Mid-County Health Department 8751 Ulmerton Rd. Largo, FL 33771 Appointments start Monday, May 17 Vaccines offered Tuesdays and Thursdays



Pinellas Park Health Department 6350 76th Ave. N. Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Reopens week of May 24 Vaccines offered Tuesdays and Thursdays



Sarasota County

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Florida Division of Emergency Management are making Pfizer available on Saturday, May 15 at a vaccine clinic that typically only offers Moderna.



Sarasota Square Mall 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 8201 S. Tamiami Trail Appointments not required Those under 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian, consent forms on-site



USF Health

USF Health is currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients, employees and individuals in the community who are 12 years of age or older.