Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Where Kids 12-15 Can Get A Pfizer Vaccine In Tampa Bay

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini,
Daylina Miller
Published May 13, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT
Health worker administering shot into a young person's arm.
Pixabay
/
The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 immunization available to adoloscents.

Parents or guardians need to accompany kids to the vaccination.

Updated Friday at 9:30 a.m. to include information on a Sarasota clinic.

Counties, pharmacies and doctors' offices around Florida that offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now welcoming kids ages 12-15 for appointments.

This follows recommendations the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued on Wednesday that approve the use of the vaccine in adolescents. The Food and Drug Administration had already given the green light earlier this week.

A parent or guardian has to provide consent and accompany the minor for the vaccination.

Previously 16- and 17 year-olds were the only minors that could receive a Pfizer vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are still only available to adults over the age of 18.

Here's a list of places offering the Pfizer vaccine in the Greater Tampa Bay region:

Pharmacies

Note: This list includes pharmacies that offer Pfizer, but they may also offer other vaccines each week depending on availability, and access may vary by location. Call your closest store or check online to confirm.

Hillsborough County

  • Raymond James Stadium, Lot 14
    • 4201 N. Himes, Tampa, FL 33607
    • Daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Vehicle not required
    • No appointment required
  • Children's Board
    • 1002 E Palm Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
    • Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Closed 4th Thursday of each month
    • Vehicle not required
    • No appointment required
  • Larry Sanders Sports Complex
    • 5855 S. 78th Street, Tampa, FL 33619
    • Thursday & Friday (May 13 & 14), 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Vehicle required (drive-thru)
    • No appointment required. For quick and easy check-in at the vaccine site, it is recommended to create an account with CDR Health Pro by visiting patientportalfl.com.
    • More information: HCFLGov.net/vaccine
  • Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 6
    • 1331 McKay Street, Tampa, FL 33602
    • Daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Vehicle not required
  • USF Yuengling Center
    • Operated in partnership with the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital
    • Open to community who are family members of veterans or VA employees
    • Tues - Sat from7:30 am – 3 pm
    • 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa, FL 33617
    • Appointments available by registering at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/tampa-va-1st-dose-32699669541

Pinellas County

  • St. Petersburg Health Department
    • 205 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33701
    • Appointments start Monday, May 17
    • Vaccines offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
  • Clearwater Health Department
    • 310 N. Myrtle Ave. Clearwater, FL 33755
    • Appointments start Monday, May 17
    • Vaccines offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
  • Mid-County Health Department
    • 8751 Ulmerton Rd. Largo, FL 33771
    • Appointments start Monday, May 17
    • Vaccines offered Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Pinellas Park Health Department
    • 6350 76th Ave. N. Pinellas Park, FL 33781
    • Reopens week of May 24
    • Vaccines offered Tuesdays and Thursdays

Sarasota County

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Florida Division of Emergency Management are making Pfizer available on Saturday, May 15 at a vaccine clinic that typically only offers Moderna.

  • Sarasota Square Mall
    • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • 8201 S. Tamiami Trail
    • Appointments not required
    • Those under 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian, consent forms on-site

USF Health

USF Health is currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients, employees and individuals in the community who are 12 years of age or older.

  • USF Health Patients and Employees:
    • To receive a vaccine, you may either: Schedule an appointment by logging into MyChart.
    • If you do not have a MyChart account, email covidvaccine@usf.edu to schedule your appointment.
    • You can also visit the Morsani Center COVID Vaccine clinic for a walk-in appointment. Please see below for clinic information.
  • If You Are Not a USF Health Patient:
    • Email covidvaccine@usf.edu to register for a vaccine.
    • You may also visit the Morsani Center COVID Vaccine Clinic for a walk-in appointment. See below.
  • Morsani Center COVID Vaccine Clinic Walk-In:
    • Monday- Saturday, 8AM- 2PM
    • USF Health Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare 13330 USF Laurel Drive Tampa, FL 33612
    • The COVID Vaccine clinic is located on the first floor. Walk-ins available at this location only.

Health News FloridaCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineFlorida Department of Health-Coronavirus VaccineCoronavirusPfizer
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
See stories by Daylina Miller
