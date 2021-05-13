Coronavirus Positivity Rate Continues To Dip In Florida

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida continued to dip on Thursday after the state recorded its lowest figure since last October the day before.

Of the 111,675 tests returned yesterday, 4.41% were positive, according to the Florida Department of Health’s latest report.

Health experts have said that if positivity rates are consistently below 5% that could indicate community transmission of the virus is under control. It's still too soon to tell in Florida.

The state recorded 4,064 cases on Thursday and added another 50 deaths.

Of those 50, six occurred in the Greater Tampa Bay region, which added 871 cases.

As of Thursday afternoon there were 2,694 people hospitalized in the state with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

More than 9.4 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 7.3 million are fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Thursday, May 13)



Positive Tests – 2,282,613 | Deaths – 36,648

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 4,064 | Deaths – 50

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 871 | Deaths – 6

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 11,675 | Positivity Rate –4.41%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

