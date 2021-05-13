© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus Positivity Rate Continues To Dip In Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published May 13, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT
screenshot of Florida's coronavirus dashboard on 5/13.
Florida Department of Health
/
The state added 4,064 cases and 50 deaths to its totals on Thursday.

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida continued to dip on Thursday after the state recorded its lowest figure since last October the day before.

Of the 111,675 tests returned yesterday, 4.41% were positive, according to the Florida Department of Health’s latest report.

Health experts have said that if positivity rates are consistently below 5% that could indicate community transmission of the virus is under control. It's still too soon to tell in Florida.

The state recorded 4,064 cases on Thursday and added another 50 deaths.

Of those 50, six occurred in the Greater Tampa Bay region, which added 871 cases.

As of Thursday afternoon there were 2,694 people hospitalized in the state with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

More than 9.4 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 7.3 million are fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Thursday, May 13)

  • Positive Tests – 2,282,613 | Deaths – 36,648

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 4,064 | Deaths – 50
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 871 | Deaths – 6

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 11,675 | Positivity Rate –4.41%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 13: 4,064/50
  • May 12: 3,184/51
  • May 11: 3,263/49
  • May 10: 2,296/53
  • May 9: 3,321/33
  • May 8: 3,977/66
  • May 7: 4,165/89
  • May 6: 4,504/73
  • May 5: 4,394/82
  • May 4: 3,682/93
  • May 3: 3,075/41
  • May 2: 3,841/31
  • May 1: 5,419/79
  • April 30: 5,306/81

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
