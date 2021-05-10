New COVID-19 Cases Continue To Decrease

The number of new coronavirus cases in Florida continues to drop.

The fewest cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region Monday since the beginning of March. In the greater Tampa Bay area, the state Department of Health recorded 452 people testing positive for coronavirus, including 151 in Hillsborough County.

Statewide, 2,296 new cases were reported. That's the lowest daily number since mid-April.

The total number of cases in Florida now stands at 2,272,102.

Numbers are normally low at the start of the week, as 55,154 thousand tests were returned since Sunday — about 42,000 lower than the daily average for the last two weeks.

The positivity rate for new cases came in at 5.01 percent, which is considered the level where the virus is slowing its spread.

Statewide, the deaths of 53 people due to complications from COVID-19 were recorded since Sunday — 13 in the greater Tampa Bay area, including four people each in Pinellas and Polk counties.

Statewide, 7,088,055 people are fully vaccinated, with another 2,223,344 people having received at least one shot.

State Totals (as of Monday, May 10)

Positive Tests – 2,272,102 | Deaths – 36,498

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 2,296 | Deaths – 53

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 452 | Deaths – 13

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 55,154 | Positivity Rate – 5.01%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: