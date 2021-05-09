Positivity Rate For New COVID-19 Cases Bumps Upward

The positivity rate for new cases of COVID-19 jumped to more than 5 percent Sunday for the first time in three days.

The rate, 5.3 percent, was the highest positivity rate in nearly a week. Keeping the rate low is considered a good indicator of whether the number of new cases is slowing down.

New cases are slowing down. Statewide, 3,231 new cases were reported. In the greater Tampa Bay area, 666 new cases were reported Sunday. Those are the lowest daily numbers reported in a week.

The cumulative number of cases in Florida now stands at 2,269,806.

The number of deaths associated with the virus continue to drop. Statewide, 33 people were reported to have been died since Sunday, including five people in the region.

More than 9.4 million people have had at least one vaccination shot in Florida, with around 6.3 million people fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Sunday, May 9)

Positive Tests – 2,269,806 | Deaths – 36,445

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,231 | Deaths – 33

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 666 | Deaths – 5

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 72,876 | Positivity Rate – 5.32%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

