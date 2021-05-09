Beginning Monday, Publix Accepting Walk-Ins For COVID Vaccinations

Starting Monday, all Publix pharmacy locations will accept walk-in customers who want to get the COVID‑19 vaccine, in addition to those who schedule appointments online, while supplies last.

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals 18 and older, and walk-in customers may choose the two-dose Moderna or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, pending availability.

Customers who receive the Moderna vaccine will be provided an appointment to receive their second dose.

Appointments are encouraged for the most efficient vaccination experience and to ensure the preferred vaccine is available. Appointments can be made through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine, and same-day appointments may be available.