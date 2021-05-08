Positivity Rate For COVID-19 Below 5 Percent Third Day In A Row

The positivity rate for new cases of coronavirus was 4.67% Saturday, the lowest rate recorded since October. It’s the third day in a row that the rate fell below what epidemiologists say is the level needed to get the coronavirus under control.

Still, 66 people died statewide due to complications from COVID-19 Saturday, according to the state Department of Health. Eighteen of those people were from the greater Tampa Bay area – including five people each in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Nearly 4,000 people contacted the virus Saturday throughout Florida, including 831 people in the greater Tampa Bay area.

As of Saturday, 2,700 people were hospitalized because of the virus in Florida. In the region, 604 people were hospitalized.

State Totals (as of Saturday, May 8)

Positive Tests – 2,266,575 | Deaths – 36,412

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,977 | Deaths – 66

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 831 | Deaths – 18

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 103,435 | Positivity Rate – 4.67%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: