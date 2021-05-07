Florida Reports 4,165 New Coronavirus Cases With Lowest Positivity Rate In Over Six Months

Florida on Thursday reported 4,165 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing Florida's total to 2,262,598 cases.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate for new coronavirus cases fell below 5% for the second consecutive day — and at its lowest number in more than six months.

The state recorded the deaths of 89 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Thursday's report, bringing the overall death toll to 36,346 people.

There were 25 deaths recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, including eight in Polk County.

The positivity rate on was 4.70% for 111,951 tests received, a day after it fell below 5% and at the lowest number since March 12.

The last time the positivity rate was that low was Oct. 24, 2020, when the state reported a rate of 3.68%.

As of Thursday afternoon, the state reported 2,848 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus.

State Totals (as of Friday, May 7)

Positive Tests – 2,262,598 | Deaths – 36,346

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 4,165 | Deaths – 89

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 873| Deaths – 25

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 111,951 | Positivity Rate – 4.70%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: