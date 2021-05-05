© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Positivity Rate For New Coronavirus Cases In Florida Lowest Level Since March

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published May 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
Screenshot of Florida's COVID-19 dashboard on 5/5/21.
Florida Department of Health
/
The last time the percent positivity rate for new cases was this low was on March 19.

Although the lower positivity rate for new cases is a promising sign, COVID-19 related deaths remain high. The greater Tampa Bay region accounted for nearly half the deaths recorded Wednesday.

Florida reported a positivity rate of 5.16 percent for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the lowest it has been on a single day since March.

This comes as the state added 4,394 new cases to its total, which is now 2,253,929.

The deaths of another 82 people from COVID-19 related complications statewide were recorded Wednesday.

Nearly half of the deaths happened in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 12 in Hillsborough County and eight each in Pasco and Sarasota counties.

The 37 deaths in the region were the most recorded in a single day since March 26.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were just over 3,000 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in Florida, the lowest level since April 9.

More than 9 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 6.5 million are fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, May 5)

  • Positive Tests – 2,253,929
  • Deaths – 36,184

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 4,394| Deaths – 82
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,054 | Deaths – 37

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 104,095| Positivity Rate – 5.16%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 5: 4,393/82
  • May 4: 3,682/93
  • May 3: 3,075/41
  • May 2: 3,841/31
  • May 1: 5,419/79
  • April 30: 5,306/81
  • April 29: 5,666/55
  • April 28: 5,178/76
  • April 27: 5,271/46
  • April 26: 3,513/66
  • April 25: 4,671/37
  • April 24: 7,411/54
  • April 23: 5,464/65
  • April 22: 6,684/84

