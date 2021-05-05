Positivity Rate For New Coronavirus Cases In Florida Lowest Level Since March

Florida reported a positivity rate of 5.16 percent for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the lowest it has been on a single day since March.

This comes as the state added 4,394 new cases to its total, which is now 2,253,929.

The deaths of another 82 people from COVID-19 related complications statewide were recorded Wednesday.

Nearly half of the deaths happened in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 12 in Hillsborough County and eight each in Pasco and Sarasota counties.

The 37 deaths in the region were the most recorded in a single day since March 26.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were just over 3,000 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in Florida, the lowest level since April 9.

More than 9 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 6.5 million are fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, May 5)

Positive Tests – 2,253,929

Deaths – 36,184

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 4,394| Deaths – 82

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,054 | Deaths – 37

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 104,095| Positivity Rate – 5.16%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: