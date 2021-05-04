More Money Targeted To Tampa's Moffitt Cancer Center

A tax package approved Friday by Florida lawmakers is expected to lead to the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center receiving millions of additional dollars each year.

The bill (HB 7061), includes changing a formula for distributing cigarette tax revenues. The Senate in March approved a stand-alone bill (SB 866) on the issue, with the change then included in a broad tax package negotiated by House and Senate leaders.

The Tampa cancer center has received about $15.5 million a year through the current formula, but the proposed changes would lead to it receiving $26.9 million starting next fiscal year and $38.4 million starting in the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to a Senate staff analysis in March.

The proposal would reduce the amount of cigarette tax dollars going into the state’s general revenue.

Senate sponsor Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, said in March that the additional money would help Moffitt build a new campus.

