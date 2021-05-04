© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Florida Posts Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll In Almost Three Weeks

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published May 4, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT
Across Florida, the deaths of 93 people from COVID-19 related complications were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide toll to 36,102.

Statewide, 3,682 new cases were reported by the Florida Department of Health, which includes 726 people testing positive for coronavirus Tuesday in the greater Tampa Bay region.

That brings the statewide total to 2,249,535.

The state on Tuesday reported the highest number of daily deaths in almost three weeks at 93, bringing the statewide toll to 36,102.

The last time Florida reported more than 90 deaths recorded in a single day was April 16, when 93 deaths also were reported.

Those deaths were recorded Tuesday, but could have occurred days or weeks prior.

And 697 people were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of coronavirus in the greater Tampa Bay region Tuesday. Statewide, 3,086 people were hospitalized because of the virus.

Statewide, more than 42 percent of the state's residents have received at least one vaccination shot, totaling more than 8.9 million people. About 30 percent are fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, May 4)

  • Positive Tests – 2,249,535
  • Deaths – 36,102

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 3,682| Deaths – 93
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 726 | Deaths – 18

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 74,046| Positivity Rate – 6.11%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 4: 3,682/93
  • May 3: 3,075/41
  • May 2: 3,841/31
  • May 1: 5,419/79
  • April 30: 5,306/81
  • April 29: 5,666/55
  • April 28: 5,178/76
  • April 27: 5,271/46
  • April 26: 3,513/66
  • April 25: 4,671/37
  • April 24: 7,411/54
  • April 23: 5,464/65
  • April 22: 6,684/84
  • April 21: 5,571/85

