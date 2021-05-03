© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
More Than 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published May 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT
Florida Dept. of Health COVID-19 dashboard
Florida Department of Health
The state recorded 606 people testing positive for coronavirus Monday in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 203 in Hillsborough County.

Statewide, 3,075 new cases were reported by the Florida Department of Health. That brings the statewide total to 2,245,853.

The number of deaths in the region slowed Monday. Four deaths from complications from the virus were reported in Pinellas County, and two in Manatee County. Across Florida, the deaths of 41 people were recorded Monday, bringing the statewide toll to 36,009.

And 695 people were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of coronavirus in the greater Tampa Bay region Monday. Statewide, 3,112 people were hospitalized because of the virus — the first daily increase after six days of declines.

Statewide, more than 42 percent of the state's residents have received at least one vaccination shot, totaling more than 8.9 million people. About 30 percent are fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Monday, May 3)

  • Positive Tests – 2,245,853
  • Deaths – 36,009

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 3,075 | Deaths – 41
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 606 | Deaths – 6

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 62,361| Positivity Rate – 6.14%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 3: 3,075/41
  • May 2: 3,841/31
  • May 1: 5,419/79
  • April 30: 5,306/81
  • April 29: 5,666/55
  • April 28: 5,178/76
  • April 27: 5,271/46
  • April 26: 3,513/66
  • April 25: 4,671/37
  • April 24: 7,411/54
  • April 23: 5,464/65
  • April 22: 6,684/84
  • April 21: 5,571/85
  • April 20: 5,645/67

