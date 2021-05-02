State Reports 3,841 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 Deaths

The state on Sunday reported 3,841 new cases of the coronavirus in Florida and 31 deaths.

More than 20% of those cases, or 843, were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region. The state also reported 4 deaths in the region.

Sunday’s totals brought the overall number of cases in the state to 2,242,778 and the number of deaths to 35,969.

There were 3,076 people hospitalized in the state on Sunday, including 697 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of the 80,762 tests returned on Friday, 5.87% of those tested for the first time were positive.

As of Sunday, 8,893,992 people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 6,328,296 were fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Sunday, May 2)



Positive Tests – 2,242,778

Deaths – 35,969

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 3,841 | Deaths – 31

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 843 | Deaths – 4

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 80,762| Positivity Rate – 5.87%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

