State Reports 5,419 New Coronavirus Cases, 79 Deaths

The state on Saturday reported 5,419 new cases of the coronavirus and 79 deaths.

More than 20% of those cases, or 1,168, were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region. The state also reported 14 deaths in the region, including nine in Hillsborough County.

Saturday’s totals brought the overall number of cases in the state to 2,238,937 and the number of deaths to 35,937.

The number of people hospitalized in the state declined by 76 on Saturday to 3,080.

Of the 115,840 tests returned on Friday, 5.7% of those tested for the first time were positive.

As of Saturday, 8,865,300 people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 6,280,675 were fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Thursday, May 1)



Positive Tests – 2,238,9376

Deaths – 35,937

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 5,419 | Deaths – 79

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,168 | Deaths – 14

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 115840| Positivity Rate – 5.7%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

