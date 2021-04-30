Florida Reports More Than 5,000 New Coronavirus Cases For Fourth Straight Day

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,306 new coronavirus cases — a level that has stayed steady in recent days — and 81 deaths from complications related to COVID-19 on Friday.

The greater Tampa Bay region saw 1,245 more people test positive for the coronavirus, as well as the deaths of 24 people due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations statewide dropped for the third straight day, to 3,156 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in Florida. That's down 5.6 percent from a week ago.

More than 8.7 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 36 percent of the state’s population.

State Totals (as of Friday, April 30)

Positive Tests – 2,233,518

Deaths – 35,858

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,306 | Deaths – 81

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,245 | Deaths – 24

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 114,605 | Positivity Rate – 5.66%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: