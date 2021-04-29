Florida Adds 5,666 Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Decline

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,666 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 1,316 in the Greater Tampa Bay region.

Another 55 people died from COVID-19, including nine in the region.

COVID-19 hospitalizations declined by 71 in the state and 11 in the region. As of Thursday afternoon there were 3,230 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in Florida.

More than 8.7 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than six million are fully vaccinated, which is approximately 28 percent of the state's population.

State Totals (as of Thursday, April 29)



Positive Tests – 2,228,212

Deaths – 35,777

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 5,666 | Deaths – 55

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,316 | Deaths – 9

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 121,070| Positivity Rate – 5.73%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

