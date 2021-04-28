Florida Reports Over 5000 New Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Trend Downwards

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported 5,178 people tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing Florida's total to 2,222,546 cases.

The state also recorded the deaths of 76 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday's report, bringing the overall death toll to 35,722 people.

Fifteen deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 12 in Hillsborough County.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 3,301 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 — that’s 48 fewer people than yesterday, and the second straight day of declines.

On Wednesday, the state’s positivity rate was 5.76 percent, down from 6.92 percent in Tuesday’s report. The state reported 108,119 tests returned, up almost 15,000 from a day earlier.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, April 28)

Positive Tests – 2,222,546

Deaths – 35,722

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,178 | Deaths – 76

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,145 | Deaths –15

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 108,119| Positivity Rate – 5.76%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: