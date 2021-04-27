Florida Reports More Than 5,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Florida health officials on Tuesday reported more than 5,271 people tested positive for the coronavirus. That includes 1,179 cases in the greater Tampa Bay region, with 426 in Hillsborough County.

Tuesday's cases bring the overall number of people in the state diagnosed with the virus to 2,217,368.

There were 3,349 people hospitalized across the state for the virus, including 806 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state also reported the deaths of 46 people from complications associated with the virus since Monday, including nine in the Tampa Bay area.

That brings the overall death toll to 35,646 in Florida.

As of Tuesday, state figures show more than 8.62 million people have received at least a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with nearly 5.88 million receiving both doses.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, April 27)



Positive Tests – 2,217,368

Deaths – 35,646

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 5,271 | Deaths – 46

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,179 | Deaths – 7

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 93,231| Positivity Rate – 6.92%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: