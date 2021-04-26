More Than 3,500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday

The number of people who are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 continued to creep up Monday.

Statewide, 3,371 people are hospitalized, continuing a slight upward trend that began last week. In the greater Tampa Bay region, 844 people are hospitalized, up by nearly 50 people since Sunday.

Statewide, the deaths of 66 people from complications associated with virus were recorded since Sunday, including 12 in the Tampa Bay area. Of those, three deaths were reported in Hernando County.

That brings the overall death toll to 35,600 in Florida.

Statewide, 3,513 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday's report. That brings the overall number of people in the state diagnosed with the virus to 2,212,097 people.

Another 768 new cases were reported in the region Monday, including 269 in Hillsborough County.

As of Monday, state figures show more than 8.56 million people have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with nearly 5.8 million receiving both doses.

State Totals (as of Monday, April 26)

Positive Tests – 2,212,097

Deaths – 35,600

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,513 | Deaths – 66

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 768 | Deaths – 12

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 60,487 | Positivity Rate – 7.28%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: