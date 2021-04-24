Florida Surpasses 2.2 Million COVID-19 Cases, Manatee Sees Most New Cases In Two Months

Florida reported 7,411 people tested positive for coronavirus since Friday, with Manatee County seeing its most new cases — 202 — since Feb. 2.

It's the most new cases reported statewide since 9,068 were recorded April 13.

An additional 1,712 cases were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region, with 580 in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Department of Health said the new cases bring the total to 2,203,913.

Over the last 24 hours, 54 people died across the state from complications related to COVID-19. This includes 18 in the Tampa Bay area — with Hillsborough and Pasco counties each adding six deaths.

A total of 35,497 deaths have been reported statewide.

The positivity rate for those testing positive for the first time came in at 6.25% on 143,066 tests — the most tests returned in a day since March 2.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of coronavirus statewide declined for a third straight day, off 72 to 3,273.

The state reported more than 8.44 million people have received at least a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with almost 5.7 million receiving both doses.

State Totals (as of Saturday, April 24)

Positive Tests – 2,203,913

Deaths – 35,497

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 7,411 | Deaths – 54

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,712 | Deaths – 18

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 143,066 | Positivity Rate – 6.25%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: