Positivity Rate For First-Time Florida Coronavirus Cases Dips Below 6 Percent

Florida reported an additional 5,464 new cases of coronavirus statewide, but with a positivity rate below 6% for the first time in nearly a month.

In its Friday report, the Florida Department of Health said the new cases bring the statewide total to 2,196,502.

This total includes an additional 1,151 cases in the greater Tampa Bay region, and 425 in Hillsborough County.

Over the last 24 hours, 65 people died across the state from complications related to COVID-19. This includes 10 in the Tampa Bay area.

The positivity rate for those testing positive for the first time dropped to 5.95% on 100,430 tests — nearly 30,000 fewer than Thursday. The last time the rate was below 6% was March 26, when the positivity rate was 5.69%

The state reported nearly 8.4 million people have received at least a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with more than 5.5 million receiving both doses.

State Totals (as of Friday, April 23)

Positive Tests – 2,196,502

Deaths – 35,443

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,464 | Deaths – 65

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,151 | Deaths – 10

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 100,430 | Positivity Rate – 5.95%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: