News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Another 5,500 Test Positive For Coronavirus In Florida, But Positivity Rate Drops

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published April 21, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
Wed Covid.jpg
Florida Department of Health
/

Eighty-five people lost their lives to COVID-19 Wednesday, including 25 people in the greater Tampa Bay area.

Across the state, 5,571 people tested positive for coronavirus since Tuesday. That includes 1,180 people in the greater Tampa Bay area.

The positivity rate, however, dipped to a nearly three-week low.

The additional cases bring the total number of people testing positive to 2,184,354 — including 395,508 in the Tampa Bay area.

The Florida Department of Health reported 85 people in Florida died of complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday. That includes 25 in the greater Tampa Bay area — nine people in Hillsborough County, and five in Polk.

The total statewide now stands at 35,294.

The positivity rate for first-time cases dropped to 6.26%. This is the lowest rate since April 3.

As of Wednesday, 8,330,819 people in Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, April 21)

  • Positive Tests – 2,184,354
  • Deaths – 35,294

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,571 | Deaths – 85
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,180 | Deaths – 25

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 107,151 | Positivity Rate – 6.26%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • April 21: 5,571/85
  • April 20: 5,645/67
  • April 19: 4,237/33
  • April 18: 6,834/35
  • April 17: 6,323/74
  • April 16: 7,296/93
  • April 15: 6,762/78
  • April 14: 6,772/45
  • April 13: 9,068/64
  • April 12: 1,613/37
  • April 11: 5,520/7
  • April 10: 6,906/50
  • April 9: 7,121/64
  • April 8: 7,939/86

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
