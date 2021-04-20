© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

Florida Reports 67 More Deaths From COVID-19 Complications

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published April 20, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT
Covid tuesday.jpg
Florida Department of Health
/

Eight people died in Polk County from the coronavirus since Monday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 67 people died of complications from COVID-19 across the state since Monday.

That includes 16 people in the greater Tampa Bay area — and eight reported in Polk County.

Thist brings the statewide death toll to 35,209.

The state is reporting 5,645 people tested positive in Florida for coronavirus since Monday. The statewide total now stands at 2,178,783.

In the greater Tampa Bay area, 1,327 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 since Monday, including 468 in Hillsborough County.

Statewide, 8,143,599 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, April 20)

  • Positive Tests – 2,178,783
  • Deaths – 35,209

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,645 | Deaths – 67
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,327| Deaths – 16

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 100,207 | Positivity Rate – 6.89%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • April 20: 5,645/67
  • April 19: 4,237/33
  • April 18: 6,834/35
  • April 17: 6,323/74
  • April 16: 7,296/93
  • April 15: 6,762/78
  • April 14: 6,772/45
  • April 13: 9,068/64
  • April 12: 1,613/37
  • April 11: 5,520/7
  • April 10: 6,906/50
  • April 9: 7,121/64
  • April 8: 7,939/86
  • April 7: 5,885/42

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
