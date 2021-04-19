New Coronavirus Cases In Florida Dip To 7-Day Low

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,237 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday.

This is the first time the total number of cases dipped below 6,000 since April 12, when 1,613 cases were reported.

There were 891 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region, and 295 in Hillsborough County.

The number of people who have tested positive in Florida now stands at 2,173,138.

The state reported the deaths of 33 people due to complications from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, including three in the Tampa Bay area. This brings the total number of deaths in Florida to 35,142.

That is the lowest number since seven deaths were reported on April 11.

More than 8 million people in Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 5.1 million have received either the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or completed the two-dose series needed for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

State Totals (as of Monday, April 19)

Positive Tests – 2,173,138

Deaths – 35,142

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 4,237| Deaths – 33

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 891 | Deaths – 3

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 65,712 | Positivity Rate – 7.0%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: