Florida Adds More Than 6,800 New Coronavirus Cases Sunday

Florida announced another 6,834 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases of coronavirus in the state to 2,168,901.

According to data released by the Florida Department of Health, the greater Tampa Bay region recorded 1,406 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. It also reported the deaths 35 deaths state wide and two people in the area.

The total number of deaths due to complications of COVID-19 is now at 35,109.

The new cases are based on nearly 89,716 coronavirus tests. The rate of cases testing positive for the first time was 8.68%. It was the third time in a week the percentage of positive cases surpassed 8 percent.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 3,319 people in the state hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

State Totals (as of Sunday, April 18)

· Positive Tests – 6,834

· Deaths – 35

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 6,834| Deaths – 35

· Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,406 | Deaths – 2

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 89,716 | Positivity Rate – 8.68%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· April 18: 6,834/35

· April 17: 6,323/74

· April 16: 7,296/93

· April 15: 6,762/78

· April 14: 6,772/45

· April 13: 9,068/64

· April 12: 1,613/37

· April 11: 5,520/7

· April 10: 6,906/50

· April 9: 7,121/64

· April 8: 7,939/86

· April 7: 5,885/42

· April 6: 5,556/70

· April 5: 3,480/36

