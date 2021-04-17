More than 5 Million Completely Vaccinated In Florida

Florida announced another 6,323 people tested positive for COVID-19 and the deaths of 74 more residents from complications related to the virus on Saturday.

It comes as the number of people in the state who are completely vaccinated from COVID-19 passed the 5 million mark, according to data released Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

Of the 5,012,332 people in Florida who have completed their vaccination, 526,166 have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while another 4,486,166 have completed the two-dose series needed for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

More than 7.9 million people in Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The daily coronavirus report said the greater Tampa Bay region recorded 1,496 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. It also reported the deaths of 16 people.

The total number of deaths due to complications of COVID-19 is now at 35,074.

The newest daily report is based on nearly 112,000 coronavirus tests. The rate of cases testing positive for the first time was 6.88%.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 3,251 people in the state hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

State Totals (as of Saturday, April 17)

· Positive Tests – 2,162,067

· Deaths – 35,074

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 6,323| Deaths – 74

· Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,496| Deaths – 16

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 111,299 | Positivity Rate – 6.88%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· April 17: 6,323/74

· April 16: 7,296/93

· April 15: 6,762/78

· April 14: 6,772/45

· April 13: 9,068/64

· April 12: 1,613/37

· April 11: 5,520/7

· April 10: 6,906/50

· April 9: 7,121/64

· April 8: 7,939/86

· April 7: 5,885/42

· April 6: 5,556/70

· April 5: 3,480/36

· April 4: 4,794/22