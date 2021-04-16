State To Offer First Doses Of Pfizer At Tampa Greyhound Track Starting Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, the state will begin offering first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at federally supported sites, including the Tampa Greyhound Track.

The sites had been offing the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the federal government recommended a pause earlier this week. Since then, the four FEMA locations in Tampa, Miami, Jacksonville and Orlando had been offering Pfizer shots only to those who needed their second doses.

No appointments are necessary at the sites, but supply is limited.

A spokeswoman for the state says it’s not likely that each site will have the supply to offer the 3,000 doses per day that they had been offering with Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“The state is continuing to work with FEMA to determine first dose capacity under the change in vaccine brands,” Samantha Bequer, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Emergency Management said in an email.

It’s not clear when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered again.

The four federally-supported sites are scheduled to close on May 26. At that time, the state will make other arrangements for people who still need their second doses.

“The goal of these sites is to increase vaccine access to all Floridians and the state is committed to working with FEMA to ensure these sites can continue to offer the vaccine to underserved populations,” Bequer said.

