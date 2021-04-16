Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 35,000

The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that 7,296 people tested positive for COVID-19, which brought the seven-day total to more than 38,000 cases.

That's roughly 4,000 more cases than last week's total.

The greater Tampa Bay region recorded 1,607 cases on Friday, with 9,700 reported over the past week.

Nearly 130,000 coronavirus tests were returned on Thursday and the positivity rate for new cases was 6.8%. The state averaged a positivity rate of 7.38% for the week.

Florida recorded another 93 COVID-19 related deaths since Thursday, including 14 in the Tampa Bay region. That brought the state's overall total to 35,000 deaths.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 3,326 people in the state hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, more than 300 more people compared to last Friday’s numbers.

About 7.8 million people in Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 4.9 million of those people have received a complete series of shots.

State Totals (as of Friday, April 16)



Positive Tests – 2,155,744

Deaths – 35,000

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 7,296 | Deaths – 93

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,607 | Deaths – 14

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 129,553 | Positivity Rate – 6.83%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: