Florida Reports Slight Drop In New Coronavirus Cases, But An Increase In Deaths

Florida reported a slight decrease in the number of new people who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, though the number of deaths was the highest in the last seven days.

Thursday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed 6,762 people tested positive since the day before, a drop of 10 from Wednesday's new cases.

This brings the statewide total to 2,148,448.

The state, however, recorded the deaths of 78 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Wednesday's report, an increase of 33 from a day earlier. It's also the highest daily number since 86 deaths were reported on April 8.

This includes 12 deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region — seven in Pinellas County — and brings the total statewide to 34,907.

Of the 122,228 people tested on Wednesday, 6.66% of those tested for the first time were positive.

Nearly 7.7 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 4.78 million of those people have received a complete series of shots.

As of Thursday afternoon, the state reported 3,273 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

State Totals (as of Thursday, April 15)



Positive Tests – 2,148,448

Deaths – 34,907

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 6,762 | Deaths – 78

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,530 | Deaths – 12

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 122,228 | Positivity Rate – 6.66%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: