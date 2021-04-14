Summer Camps Continue Across Tampa Bay Area In 2021

As the school year winds down, some parents may be wondering what summer camps will be available to entertain their children before the next school year.

While some summer camps have elected to stay open, others have closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what counties across the Tampa Bay area are doing for their summer programming.

Hillsborough County:

Hillsborough County will host summer camps across the county for children ages 6-12, teens ages 12-15 years old, and for children with special needs.

To account for COVID-19, the Parks & Recreation department has made several changes:

Face coverings and social distancing, if possible, for its employees is required and encouraged for participants.

All participants and staff must take part in daily health/temperature checks.

Participants will be broken into groups to minimize contact and will remain with the same staff.

Each site will have designated contactless pickup and drop-off areas.

Participants must register for the entire summer.

For more information, go to the Hillsborough County website .

Pinellas County:

Pinellas County Schools offer a variety of summer camps for students from preschoolers to 12th grade. The programs will be following Pinellas County Schools health and safety protocols , which require masks, and intensive cleaning.

For more information, go to the Pinellas County Schools website .

Polk County:

Polk County is offering a number of summer camps, including Camp Blast for elementary school-aged children.

For more information, go to the Polk County website .

Sarasota County:

Sarasota County will host its Day Camp for children entering first through fifth grade, its Counselor-in-Training program for high school students, and its Specialty camps. It will not be hosting its Adventure camp for children entering sixth through eight grades. The camps will operate under current CDC guidelines.

For more information, go to Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Summer Camp Guide .

Manatee County:

Manatee County will host its Summer Blast Camp, Junior Blast Camp, and its Specialty camps this summer. The camps will be conducted under current CDC guidelines and the included trips and optional field trips are dependent on current COVID-19 conditions.

For more information, go to the Manatee County website .

Pasco County:

Pasco County’s Summer Day Camp will continue in 2021 from June 14 to July 30. To account for COVID-19, Pasco County has enacted safety measures:

Campers will have daily temperature.

Sign in and check out will be contactless through the vehicle.

Face coverings will be required for staff & campers.

Groups will be smaller to promote social distancing.

For more information, go to the Pasco County website.

Hernando County:

Hernando County will host Camp Funshine for children from first to eighth grade this summer. The camp will be different this year since each week will have a maximum of 20 campers and two weekly trips.