News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

After A Daily Spike, Florida Reports Over 6,700 New Coronavirus Cases

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 14, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT
Florida coronavirus dashboard screenshot
Florida Department of Health
/

The Florida Department of Health said 6,772 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 45 deaths statewide.

The Florida Department of Health reported a drop in the number of people who tested for coronavirus on Wednesday, one day after reporting the state's highest total since February.

The state said 6,772 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, including 1,601 in the greater Tampa Bay region. That is down from the 9,068 cases reported on Tuesday.

This brings the statewide total to 2,141,686.

The state recorded the deaths of 45 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday's report, bringing the overall death toll to 34,829.

One person died each in Hillsborough, Manatee and Pasco counties.

Of the 108,000 people tested on Tuesday, 7,44% of those tested for the first time were positive.

Nearly 7.6 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 4.6 million of those people have received a complete series of shots.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 3,257 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, April 14)

  • Positive Tests – 2,141,686
  • Deaths – 34,829

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 6,772 | Deaths – 45
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,601 | Deaths – 2

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 108,186 | Positivity Rate – 7.44%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • April 14: 6,772/45
  • April 13: 9,068/64
  • April 12: 1,613/37
  • April 11: 5,520/7
  • April 10: 6,906/50
  • April 9: 7,121/64
  • April 8: 7,939/86
  • April 7: 5,885/42
  • April 6: 5,556/70
  • April 5: 3,480/36
  • April 4: 4,794/22
  • April 3: 6,017/67
  • April 2: 6,490/96
  • April 1: 6,790/71

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
