Highest Number of Floridians Test Positive For Coronavirus Since Early February

The Florida Department of Health reported Tuesday that 9,068 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the first time the daily case number has been more than 9,000 since Feb. 5, when the state reported 11,543 new cases in a 24-hour period.

The greater Tampa Bay region experienced a similar high. The area recorded 1,818 cases on Tuesday, also the highest daily case number for the region since Feb. 5, when 1,923 new cases were reported.

The jump came a day after the state reported 1,613 cases — the fewest new cases in a day since the end of September.

Nearly 135,511 coronavirus tests were returned on Monday, more than 110,000 than were returned on Sunday. The positivity rate for new cases was 8.16%, the second straight day — and only the second time since Feb. 4 — the percent positivity rate was at least 8%.

The state recorded another 64 COVID-19 related deaths since Monday, including 29 in the Tampa Bay region.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 3,257 people in the state hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, up 73 from the day before.

About 7.4 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 4.5 million of those people have received a complete series of shots.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, April 13)

Positive Tests – 2,134,914

Deaths – 34,784

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 9,068| Deaths – 64

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,818 | Deaths – 29

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 135,511 | Positivity Rate – 8.16%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: