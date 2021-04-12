Federal Aid Available To Help Pay For Funerals Of Those Who Have Died From COVID-19

People whose loved ones have died from COVID-19 can get the federal government to help pay for a funeral.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin accepting applications for funeral assistance starting Monday, April 12.

Under the program, up to $9,000 in federal aid is available for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.

Applicants are required to provide a death certificate, funeral home contracts and receipts as well as proof of any funds received from other sources that were used for funeral costs.

Funds will be sent by mail or via direct deposit.

Details on eligibility and the application process are atFEMA.gov.

