© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Federal Aid Available To Help Pay For Funerals Of Those Who Have Died From COVID-19

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Brendan Rivers
Published April 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
People placing funeral casket inside car
Brynn Anderson/AP
/
AP
In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left, funeral director Robert L. Albritten, foreground right, place a casket into a hearse in Dawson, Ga. In a Feb. 25-March 1, 2021 poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, about 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Under the program, FEMA is making up to $9,000 in federal aid is available for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.

People whose loved ones have died from COVID-19 can get the federal government to help pay for a funeral.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin accepting applications for funeral assistance starting Monday, April 12.

Under the program, up to $9,000 in federal aid is available for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.

Applicants are required to provide a death certificate, funeral home contracts and receipts as well as proof of any funds received from other sources that were used for funeral costs.

Funds will be sent by mail or via direct deposit.

Details on eligibility and the application process are atFEMA.gov.

Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News FloridafuneralFEMAcoronavirus deaths
Brendan Rivers
Brendan Rivers comes to WJCT News with years of experience reporting and hosting news for several stations in the Daytona Beach area.
See stories by Brendan Rivers
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content