Florida Reports Fewest Number Of COVID-19 Deaths In Nearly Seven Months

Florida reported its fewest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in nearly seven months.

In its Sunday report, the Florida Department of Health said seven people died across the state due a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 34,683.

This is the lowest daily total since the state reported five deaths on Sept. 28.

The state also reported 5,520 people tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth consecutive day it reported a decline in daily cases and the lowest number since the state reported 3,480 new cases on April 5.

This includes 1,520 cases in the greater Tampa Bay region and brings the statewide total to 2,124,233.

The state also has 3,102 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, up 87 since Saturday.

Just over 87,000 coronavirus tests were returned on Sunday — down 30,000 from Saturday as a powerful line of storms moved across the state — with the positivity rate climbing to 7.65%.

More than 7.2 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, just over 33% of Florida's total population. More than 4.4 million of those people have received a complete series of shots.

State Totals (as of Sunday, April 11)

Positive Tests – 2,124,233

Deaths – 34,683

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,520| Deaths – 7

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,520 | Deaths – (-1)

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 87,007 | Positivity Rate – 7.65%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: