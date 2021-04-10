Florida Sees Slight Decreases In Daily Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Following an increase in the number of positive daily coronavirus cases and deaths in the last two days, the state reported a decrease on Saturday.

In its Saturday report, the Florida Department of Health said 6,906 people tested positive for COVID-19, down from two consecutive days of more than 7,000 cases.

This brings the statewide total to 2,118,713.

The greater Tampa Bay region also saw an increase in six cases on Saturday, with 1,520 reported.

There were 50 deaths reported across the state in the last 24 hours, bring the statewide total to 34,676. This includes 10 in the greater Tampa Bay region — four each in Hillsborough and Polk counties.

The state also has 3,015 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, up seven from Friday.

More than 117,000 coronavirus tests were returned on Saturday, with a positivity rate of 6.94% — an increase from 6.51% on Friday.

More than 7.1 million in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, just over 33% of Florida's total population. More than 4.3 million of those people have received a complete series of shots.

State Totals (as of Saturday, April 10)

Positive Tests – 2,118,713

Deaths – 34,676

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 6,906| Deaths – 50

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,520 | Deaths – 10

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 117,620 | Positivity Rate – 6.94%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: