© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports Nearly 35,000 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past Week

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published April 9, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT
Florida Dept. of Health dashboard
Florida Department of Health
/
The Florida Department of Health reported 7,121 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Nearly a quarter of the state's new coronavirus cases in the past week were in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that 7,121 people tested positive for COVID-19, higher than most of the week, but slightly lower than Thursday's report. Nearly 35,000 new cases were recorded for the state in the last seven days.

The greater Tampa Bay region experienced a similar high. The area recorded 1,514 cases on Friday, with 8,620 reported over the past week.

Nearly 130,000 coronavirus tests were returned on Thursday with 714,213 returned for the entire week. The positivity rate for new cases was 6.5%, slightly lower than the week’s average of 6.8%.

The state recorded another 64 COVID-19 related deaths since Thursday, including 16 in the Tampa Bay region.

Two counties in Florida — Polk and Hernando — removed a number of deaths from their counts on Friday. That could mean the people who died were not Florida residents, or that the deaths were later determined to be unrelated to coronavirus. The Florida Department of Health website also states that the data is provisional and it does vary.

Hospitalizations decreased by another 22 people on Friday. As of Friday afternoon, there were 3,008 people in the state hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, up 139 for the week.

Nearly 7 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a little more than 30 percent of Florida's total population. About 4.2 million of those people have received a complete series of shots.

State Totals (as of Friday, April 9)

  • Positive Tests – 2,111,807
  • Deaths – 34,626

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 7,121| Deaths – 64
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,514 | Deaths – 16

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 129,392 | Positivity Rate – 6.51%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • April 9: 7,121/64
  • April 8: 7,939/86
  • April 7: 5,885/42
  • April 6: 5,556/70
  • April 5: 3,480/36
  • April 4: 4,794/22
  • April 3: 6,017/67
  • April 2: 6,490/96
  • April 1: 6,790/71
  • March 31: 5,294/89
  • March 30: 5,062/92
  • March 29: 3,374/72
  • March 28: 4,943/36
  • March 27: 5,883/27

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusCoronavirus Vaccinecoronavirus testingcoronavirus deaths
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
See stories by Daylina Miller
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content