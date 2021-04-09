Florida Reports Nearly 35,000 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past Week

The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that 7,121 people tested positive for COVID-19, higher than most of the week, but slightly lower than Thursday's report. Nearly 35,000 new cases were recorded for the state in the last seven days.

The greater Tampa Bay region experienced a similar high. The area recorded 1,514 cases on Friday, with 8,620 reported over the past week.

Nearly 130,000 coronavirus tests were returned on Thursday with 714,213 returned for the entire week. The positivity rate for new cases was 6.5%, slightly lower than the week’s average of 6.8%.

The state recorded another 64 COVID-19 related deaths since Thursday, including 16 in the Tampa Bay region.

Two counties in Florida — Polk and Hernando — removed a number of deaths from their counts on Friday. That could mean the people who died were not Florida residents, or that the deaths were later determined to be unrelated to coronavirus. The Florida Department of Health website also states that the data is provisional and it does vary.

Hospitalizations decreased by another 22 people on Friday. As of Friday afternoon, there were 3,008 people in the state hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, up 139 for the week.

Nearly 7 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a little more than 30 percent of Florida's total population. About 4.2 million of those people have received a complete series of shots.

State Totals (as of Friday, April 9)

Positive Tests – 2,111,807

Deaths – 34,626

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 7,121| Deaths – 64

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,514 | Deaths – 16

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 129,392 | Positivity Rate – 6.51%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: