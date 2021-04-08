© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Receives Coronavirus Vaccination, But Not In Public

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT

The Republican governor got the Johnson & Johnson shot, which requires only a single dose, sometime last week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has be vaccinated for the coronavirus, his office confirmed Wednesday.

The Republican governor got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only a single dose last week out of the public eye.

DeSantis had recently said he would get vaccinated soon.

Last Thursday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried became Florida's first statewide elected official to get publicly vaccinated. The only Democrat on the Cabinet went to a testing site at the Al Lawson Multi-Purpose Center on the campus of Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

Fried received her first of two Moderna shots. It took less than five minutes.

DeSantis, 42, and Fried, 43, became eligible last week because of the decision by the governor to open up vaccines to adults age 40 and over. This week, the age cutoff was expanded to 16 and older.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida

Tags

Health News FloridaGov. Ron DeSantisCoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineJohnson & JohnsonNikki Fried
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content