DeSantis Receives Coronavirus Vaccination, But Not In Public

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has be vaccinated for the coronavirus, his office confirmed Wednesday.

The Republican governor got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only a single dose last week out of the public eye.

DeSantis had recently said he would get vaccinated soon.

Last Thursday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried became Florida's first statewide elected official to get publicly vaccinated. The only Democrat on the Cabinet went to a testing site at the Al Lawson Multi-Purpose Center on the campus of Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

Fried received her first of two Moderna shots. It took less than five minutes.

DeSantis, 42, and Fried, 43, became eligible last week because of the decision by the governor to open up vaccines to adults age 40 and over. This week, the age cutoff was expanded to 16 and older.

