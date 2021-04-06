© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Florida Reports 5,556 Cases As Deaths Rise In Tampa Bay

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 6, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT
The state reported 5,556 new positive coronavirus cases, while the greater Tampa Bay region reported 24 deaths — including 17 in Polk County.

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,556 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday's report, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 2,090,862.

Tuesday's report showed an increase of 2,076 in daily positive cases from Monday, when 3,480 cases were reported.

The state also reported a slight increase in hospitalizations from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Another 18 were hospitalized on Monday, lifting the total to 3,007 across the state.

The greater Tampa Bay region saw its largest increase in deaths since March 26, when 68 people died from COVID-19 related complications.

Tuesday's report showed that out of the 70 total deaths across the state, 24 occurred in the Tampa Bay area, including 17 in Polk County — the highest total in the county since 17 deaths were reported on Feb. 24. The statewide death total now stands at 34,434.

Of the 94,940 tests returned on Monday, 6.89% of those tested for the first time were positive.

Florida opened vaccines to anyone over the age of 18 Monday. As of Tuesday, just over 6.43 million people in Florida had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with nearly 3.7 million people being fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, April 6)

  • Positive Tests – 2,090,862
  • Deaths – 34,434

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,556| Deaths – 70
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,137

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 94,940 | Positivity Rate – 6.89%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • April 5: 5,556/70
  • April 4: 4,794/22
  • April 3: 6,017/67
  • April 2: 6,490/96
  • April 1: 6,790/71
  • March 31: 5,294/89
  • March 30: 5,062/92
  • March 29: 3,374/72
  • March 28: 4,943/36
  • March 27: 5,883/27
  • March 26: 5,750/167
  • March 25: 5,773/109
  • March 24: 5,143/31

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
