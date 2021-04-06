Florida FEMA Sites Now Offering Only J&J Vaccine

Beginning Tuesday, Florida’s federally supported COVID-19 vaccination sites will provide only the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots.

“The state has been able to make this change as it receives an increased allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week,” the state’s Division of Emergency Management announced Friday.

The four sites will administer up to 3,000 one dose Johnson & Johnson per day, per site.

Monday will be the final day the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available at the FEMA sites in Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami, and their satellite locations.

“This will streamline the vaccination process at the sites and eliminate the need for individuals to return for a second dose,” the division said.

The centers supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will still provide second Pfizer doses to individuals who received their first dose at these sites.

Once the FEMA satellite locations finish administering all second doses, they will no longer be operational.

State-supported sites continue to offer the Pfizer vaccine.