Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida FEMA Sites Now Offering Only J&J Vaccine

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Rick Mayer
Published April 6, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
White vaccination tents
Daylina Miller / WUSF Public Media
/
An unknown number of vaccines are left over each day at the Tampa Greyhound Track FEMA vaccination site because people aren't showing up for their appointments.

Monday was the final day the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the FEMA sites in Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami.

Beginning Tuesday, Florida’s federally supported COVID-19 vaccination sites will provide only the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots.

“The state has been able to make this change as it receives an increased allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week,” the state’s Division of Emergency Management announced Friday.

The four sites will administer up to 3,000 one dose Johnson & Johnson per day, per site.

Monday will be the final day the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available at the FEMA sites in Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami, and their satellite locations.

“This will streamline the vaccination process at the sites and eliminate the need for individuals to return for a second dose,” the division said.

The centers supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will still provide second Pfizer doses to individuals who received their first dose at these sites.

Once the FEMA satellite locations finish administering all second doses, they will no longer be operational.

State-supported sites continue to offer the Pfizer vaccine.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineJohnson & JohnsonFEMA
Rick Mayer
See stories by Rick Mayer
