Pasco County Rescinds Executive Order Requiring Indoor Face Coverings

Pasco County no longer is requiring face coverings to be worn inside public places.

County officials on Monday issued an executive order that rescinds its previous mandate that face coverings be worn indoors.

In a news release, officials cited lower hospitalization rates for patients “with severe COVID-19 symptoms” as well as an increase in residents receiving coronavirus vaccines.

The release says 70% of residents 65 and older have been vaccinated, while 57% of residents 50 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

While face coverings will no longer be required, officials “strongly encourage” residents to wear them in indoor public places where you are not able to maintain social distancing.

Face coverings will still be required on county public transportation, and the order does not apply to public schools and court operations. Also, some stores and restaurants, such as Publix and Home Depot, may still require face coverings, regardless of local rules.