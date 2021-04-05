© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pasco County Rescinds Executive Order Requiring Indoor Face Coverings

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 5, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT
County officials point to lower hospitalization rates and an increase in residents getting vaccinated in relaxing the mandate.

Pasco County no longer is requiring face coverings to be worn inside public places.

County officials on Monday issued an executive order that rescinds its previous mandate that face coverings be worn indoors.

In a news release, officials cited lower hospitalization rates for patients “with severe COVID-19 symptoms” as well as an increase in residents receiving coronavirus vaccines.

The release says 70% of residents 65 and older have been vaccinated, while 57% of residents 50 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

While face coverings will no longer be required, officials “strongly encourage” residents to wear them in indoor public places where you are not able to maintain social distancing.

Face coverings will still be required on county public transportation, and the order does not apply to public schools and court operations. Also, some stores and restaurants, such as Publix and Home Depot, may still require face coverings, regardless of local rules.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
