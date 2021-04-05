© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Florida Reports 3,480 New Coronavirus Cases, While Hospitalizations Jump

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published April 5, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT
FL Dept. of Health dashboard
Florida Department of Health
/
Officials recorded the deaths of 36 people statewide from COVID-19 related complications Monday, bringing Florida's death toll related to the coronavirus to 34,364.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 are at 2,989 as of Monday afternoon, up 124 statewide since the same time a day earlier.

The Florida Department of Health reported almost 3,480 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday's report, bringing the total number of cases to 2,085,306.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 jumped by 124 statewide since the same time Sunday to 2,989.

Officials recorded the deaths of 36 people statewide from COVID-19 related complications Monday, bringing Florida's death toll related to the coronavirus to 34,364. Six of those deaths were in the greater Tampa Bay region. While the deaths were recorded Monday, they have may have happened in the days or weeks earlier.

The state also reported 7.37% of coronavirus tests returned Sunday were positive, the second straight day over 7%. However, that was on 57,654 tests — about 44,000 less than the daily average for the past two weeks.

Florida opened up vaccines to anyone over the age of 18 Monday. As of Monday, nearly 6.36 million people in Florida had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with almost 3.69 million people being fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Monday, April 4)

  • Positive Tests – 2,085,306
  • Deaths – 34,364

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 3,480 | Deaths – 36
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 794 | Deaths – 6

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 57,654 | Positivity Rate – 7.37%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • April 5: 3,480/36
  • April 4: 4,794/22
  • April 3: 6,017/67
  • April 2: 6,490/96
  • April 1: 6,790/71
  • March 31: 5,294/89
  • March 30: 5,062/92
  • March 29: 3,374/72
  • March 28: 4,943/36
  • March 27: 5,883/27
  • March 26: 5,750/167
  • March 25: 5,773/109
  • March 24: 5,143/31
  • March 23: 5,302/41

