No COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Greater Tampa Bay Region For First Time Since October

For the first time since late October, the state on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region.

However, the seven-county region from Sarasota to Hernando did report nearly 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus, according to the state.

In total, state health officials reported 4,794 cases of the virus on Sunday and 22 deaths. That brought Florida’s combined totals to 2,081,826 cases and 34,328 deaths.

Of the 81,534 people tested for the virus, 7.02% of those tested for the first time were positive. The state’s positivity rate has been over six percent for nine consecutive days.

The number of people being hospitalized for symptoms of COVID-19 dropped slightly to 2,865, including 689 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

As of Sunday, nearly 6.3 million people in Florida had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 3.6 million people being fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Sunday, April 4)



Positive Tests – 2,081,826

Deaths – 34,328

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 4,794| Deaths – 22

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 983| Deaths – 0

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 81,534 | Positivity Rate – 7.02%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

