State Reports 6,017 New Coronavirus Cases, 67 deaths

The state on Saturday reported another 6,017 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, the third consecutive day that new cases have exceeded 6,000.

The new cases brings Florida’s total to 2,077,032. The state also reported 67 deaths, bringing the total to 34,306.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 1,278 new cases and three new deaths reported.

Of the 111,062 people tested for the virus 6.31% of those tested for the first time were positive. The state’s positivity rate has been over six percent for eight consecutive days.

The number of people being treated for symptoms of COVID-19 ticked up slightly to 2,894, including 685 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

As of Saturday, 6.2 million people in Florida had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine with 3.5 million people being fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Saturday, April 3)



Positive Tests – 2,077,032

Deaths – 34,306

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 6,017| Deaths – 67

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,278 | Deaths – 3

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 111,062 | Positivity Rate – 6.31%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

