Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Nova Southeastern University To Require COVID-19 Vaccine

By Associated Press
Published April 2, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
Exterior of Nova Southeastern campus in Clearwater
Nova Southeastern University
/
In addition to the main campus in Davie, Nova Southeastern has eight regional locations, including the Tampa Bay Regional Campus in Clearwater.

The private university announced that vaccinations are mandatory by Aug. 1. School officials say it will be the first college in the country to mandate vaccines for both students and staff.

Nova Southeastern University will require students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 when they return to campus in the fall.

The private university announced that vaccinations are mandatory by Aug. 1.

Nova Southeastern said it will be the first school in the country to require students and staff to be vaccinated.

The university has campuses across the state, including the Kiran C. Patel College Of Osteopathic Medicine in Clearwater.

School officials said they plan to resume full, in-person classroom learning for the fall semester.

In addition to its main campus in Davie and the Patel College, the school has campuses in Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens and Puerto Rico.

The university has 6,314 undergraduate students and 14,574 advanced degree students

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
