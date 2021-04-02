Florida Adds 32,636 Coronavirus Cases, 483 Deaths Over Past Week

The state reported 6,490 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Thursday — bringing Florida's total to 2,071,015 cases.

Statewide, the Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 32,636 new cases of the coronavirus since last Friday, the highest weekly sum since Feb. 27-March 5. There were 438 deaths recorded this week.

The greater Tampa Bay region saw 8,009 new cases over the last week, and 65 total deaths.

The state recorded the deaths of 96 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Thursday's report, bringing the overall death toll to 34,239 people.

On Friday, 18 new deaths were reported in the Tampa Bay area, including seven in Polk County.

As of Friday afternoon, the state reported 2,869 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of the coronavirus, up 25 people from a day earlier. Hospitalizations dropped to a weekly low of 2,844 Thursday, but finished up six for the week.

Thursday's positivity rate was 6.1 percent on 124,548 tests.

As of Friday, the state reports 6,091,034 people have been vaccinated, with 3,501,600 having completed both doses of the Pfizer-Biotech or Moderna vaccines, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

State Totals (as of Friday, April 2)

Positive Tests – 2,071,015

Deaths – 34,239

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 6,490| Deaths – 96

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,423 | Deaths – 18

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 124,548 | Positivity Rate – 6.1%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

