State Reports 6,790 New Coronavirus Cases

The state reported 6,790 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday — bringing Florida's total to 2,064,525 cases.

The state also recorded the deaths of 71 people due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the overall death toll to 34,143 people.

Nine deaths were reported in the greater Tampa bay region, including six in Polk County.

As of Thursday afternoon, the state reported 2,844 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of the coronavirus, down 100 from a day earlier.

Wednesday's positivity rate was 6.41 percent on 128,590 tests.

State Totals (as of Thursday, April 1)

Positive Tests – 2,064,525

Deaths – 34,143

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 6,790| Deaths – 71

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,590 | Deaths – 9

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 128,590 | Positivity Rate – 6.41%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: