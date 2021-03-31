Florida Reports 5,294 New Coronavirus Cases, 89 deaths

Florida officials on Wednesday reported 5,294 new cases of the Coronavirus and 89 deaths.

More than one-fifth of those cases, or 1,142, were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region. There were also 15 deaths reported in the region, seven of which were in Polk County.

Florida now has 2,057,735 cases and 34,072 deaths.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 2,944 people being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, including 691 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

So far, more than 5.8 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, with 3.3 million people being fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, March 31)



Positive Tests – 2,057,735

Deaths – 34,072

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 5,294 | Deaths – 89

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 691 | Deaths – 15

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 96,213 | Positivity Rate – 6.36%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

