Florida Reports 5,062 New Coronavirus Cases, 92 Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 5,062 new cases of the coronavirus and 92 deaths.

Of those cases, 881 were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region. There were also 23 deaths reported in the region, including 10 in Polk County and nine in Hillsborough, according to the daily state report.

Florida now has a total of 2,052,411 cases and 33,983 deaths.

Of the 96,213 tests returned on Monday, 6.36% of those who were tested for the first time were positive.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 2,927 people being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, including 713 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, March 30)



Positive Tests – 2,052,411

Deaths – 33,983

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 5,062 | Deaths – 92

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 881 | Deaths – 23

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 96,213 | Positivity Rate – 6.36%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: