© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Homebound Seniors Can Sign Up For Door-To-Door Vaccine Program

WLRN 91.3 FM | By WLRN
Published March 30, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT

More than 6,100 people have requested to be vaccinated for the coronavirus as part of the state program, with more than half from South Florida.

More than 5,200 elderly Floridians have been vaccinated as part of the state’s door-to-door effort to inoculate homebound seniors.

The program, which launched in February, was created to help vaccinate seniors who have limited mobility or don’t feel comfortable leaving their homes.

After 1,500 people were inoculated in a trial run, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced March 11 they would be expanding the program for seniors to “have the vaccine come directly to them.”

Since then, strike teams have administered the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 3,700 people, a state spokeswoman said. Additionally, more than 6,100 people have requested to be vaccinated as part of the program — with more than half of those people hailing from South Florida.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs, who said she has many homebound seniors in her district, said she hopes the state continues to place a strong emphasis on that community as the eligibility window to receive vaccines continues to expand.

Those who want to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at their home can do so by filling out an online state survey (click here), emailing HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com or by calling 866-779-6121.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

— By Wells Dusenbury / The South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19seniorsCoronavirus VaccineCoronaviruscovid-19 vaccine
WLRN
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content